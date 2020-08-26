Kat’s Back!

BBC’s EastEnders has released the first images of the return of fan favourite Kat Slater.

Jessie Wallace’s is set to return to EastEnders to reprise her role as Kat Slater when the soap returns to our screens next month. Her return will be accompanied by the return of her on-screen daughter, Stacey Fouler (Slater), played by actress, Lacey Turner.

-- Advertisement --



EastEnders will return to our screens at last on Monday 7th September 2020 after the longest hiatus in the show’s history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessie Wallace, who has played Kat Slater for two decades intermittently, was reportedly suspended from the show due to appearing on set for filming, intoxicated. Since then she has been temporarily been written out of the show, however, the shows fan favourite loud mouth’s return will inevitably please viewers as much as the return of the show itself.

Jessie was reportedly summoned to a private meeting with show bosses and suspended for two months while she took the time to “sort herself out”.

Her onscreen daughter, Stacey Fowler, will return alongside her as actress Lacey briefly exited the show for maternity leave giving birth to a healthy daughter, Dusty.

EastEnders continued to screen on the BBC until it ran out of pre-recorded content three months ago. Filming has now restarted on the show and it will return on Monday 7th September on BBC 1.