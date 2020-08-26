In the cool of the Teulada-Moraira evening

EVENING walks organised by Teulada-Moraira town hall throughout July and August have come to an end.

Environment councillor Carlos Martinez explained that the idea behind the walks was partly to introduce participants to the zone, while explaining its importance in helping to protect numerous species of native plants and wildlife.

-- Advertisement --



Some of these are only to be found in this area, Martinez added, and the walks have provided a perfect opportunity for focusing on Teulada-Moraira’s natural spaces.

The evening outings also drew attention to Teulada-Moraira’s tourist offer of activities that are sustainable and environment-friendly.

All of the places on the walks were taken days before the closing date for applications, the councillor said.

“We are very satisfied with the results, because we feel that it is essential to pass on knowledge of our ecological heritage in order to value, look after and protect it,” he stated.