IMPORTANT August 28th Release

Martin Luther King’s Iconic speech anniversary is being celebrated with a powerful new song, One Day by UK artist, Hugh Alexander

-- Advertisement --



“One Day”, a new single that pays homage to the great speech of Martin Luther King, is being hailed as a very important and timely work by many DJ’s and radio stations across the UK and around the world.

The song by Hugh Alexander, was written as a response to the current heightening and unsettling debate about racial divisions.

The song has also been hailed as homage to the great civil rights crusader, Martin Luther King’s iconic “I have a dream” speech which took place on 28th August 1963 at the conclusion to the historic march to Washington.

Hugh Alexander, a UK resident, who wrote and recorded the record in his Spanish apartment during the coronavirus lockdown was keen for the track to be available on the August anniversary. Ironically, on the day of the songs actual release (18th of July), two of MLK’s former and close civil rights colleagues, John Robert Lewis and CT Vivian, died.

Hugh who formerly had a recording contract in his 20’s, hopes to inspire the world with this new comeback single, Hugh aims to inspire people, especially at a time when everyone is facing troubled times, occasioned by events that are believed to shape the world for the next few years.

He also hopes to bring a fresh perspective to the Neo Soul genre. Hugh believes that “no matter what obstructions people may face in life, they should not give up. My music is for the troubled people who need to find their inner peace and then the world will heal”.

Hugh is available for Skype or phone interviews on the below contact information.

Youtube link to the song:

About Hugh Alexander

Hugh Alexander is a UK based Neo Soul Gospel artist, a songwriter, and a producer who believes in the uplifting and inspirational power of music.

Media contact info

Hugh Alexander – Producer – Writer and Performer

UK +44 (0) 7471734414

hughalexandermusic.com

info@hughalexandermusic.com