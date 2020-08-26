Hollywood star recovered from Covid

HOLLYWOOD actor and Malaga resident Antonio Banderas has announced that he has already recovered from Covid-19.

The superstar took to Twitter this Tuesday, August 25, to let his fans know and give hope to those who are already struggling with the illness.

“After 21 days of disciplinary confinement, I can say now that today I overcame the Covid-19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight,” Banderas wrote in a post that included a mock-up of him kicking shapes of the virus.

The ‘Puss in Boots’ and ‘Zorro’ legend announced on this same social network on August 10 that he had tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to celebrate his 60th birthday in quarantine. At the time, he noted that he was “relatively well, just a little more tired than usual” and hoped to recover quickly as he has done.

Throughout these three weeks, in addition to “reading, writing or resting” as he stated he would, he has been active on social networks publishing images of sunrises in Malaga and showing his “pride” for his daughter Stella del Carmen’s appearance on the cover of Glamour magazine.