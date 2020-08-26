Holiday homes rented for private parties are causing problems on the coast

THE Local Police of Torremolinos shut down last Friday, August 21, a “private party.”

-- Advertisement --



The party was held in a holiday rental apartment, in which around 100 people attended.

The events took place in the Bajondillo area, and as can be seen in the videos that have circulated on social networks, the people who attended the event did not wear a mask or maintain social distance.

Local Police went to the apartment where the “private party” was being held after receiving a call from a neighbour reporting a large concentration of people. And so they proceeded to shut down the party.

Local Police discovered the person who rented the apartment was, a person living in Madrid who was spending his holiday in Torremolinos.

At the same time, the congregation of young people next to a beach club in the same area was also reported on social-networks.

The scenes captured by beach-goers have outraged both residents and tourists, who claim to have witnessed a meeting with more than 200 people without respecting the measures imposed.

Torremolinos has come under fire this week for the lack of social distancing taking place on the beaches.

The events that took place around the area of Eden Beach Club, reported by EWN at the time, the article can be found here – Eden Beach Club