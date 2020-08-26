Holding out for Bonnie Tyler

BONNIE TYLER fans won’t want to miss the distinctive husky voice of the Welsh star when she stops off in Torrevieja next summer.

TYLER, whose latest album Between the Earth and Stars was released in March 2019, is best known for her biggest hit Total Eclipse of the Heart.

She came to prominence in 1977 with The World Starts Tonight, and its singles Lost in France and More Than A Lover.

She followed these up with It’s a Heartache, before venturing into rock music with songwriter and producer Jim Steinman, who wrote Total Eclipse of the Heart.

He also penned Holding Out for a Hero.

It’s a Heartache and Total Eclipse of the Heart among the best-selling singles of all time, selling more than six million each.

During her lengths and successful career, Tyler has earned herself three Grammy Award nominations, three Brit Award nominations among other accolades.

She will take to the stage at Parque Antonio Soria in Torrevieja on July 17, 2021, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available through EL Corte Ingles and Monoticket. Visit wegow.com to find out more.