Girls Aloud star reveals cancer has spread throughout her body

GIRLS ALOUD star, Sarah Harding, has revealed on social media she is battling cancer which has “advanced to other parts of my body.”

THE 38-year-old, a regular visitor to Marbella on the Costa del Sol, has been quiet on Twitter for a long time, but broke her silence today to “share what’s been going on.”

Posting a photograph of herself in hospital, Sarah broke the devastating news.

“I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot. I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on.

“There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

“I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can. I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention.

“My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on.

“In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx”

Heartbroken fans immediately sent their love and support, with others sharing their own cancer experiences and photos.

Fellow band member Nadine Coyle posted: “I love you!!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for you all the way & always will be!!!”

Girls Aloud became a household name worldwide after forming on ITV hit show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and taking the charts by storm.

Sarah has appeared in the St Trinian’s franchise, along with a major role in the thriller Bad Day, and also won Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.