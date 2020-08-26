SCOTTISH First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today, Wednesday, August 26, reported two more deaths of people who have had positive test results for Covid, making them the first recorded in this way since July 16.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) also disclosed six fatalities last week where a case of the virus was cited in the certificate of death.

Sturgeon warned that these figures were a reminder that the virus was still a risk whilst addressing Scottish politicians in her daily announcement.

“I think all of us have become used to hearing news of no deaths under these daily figures,” said Sturgeon and added “These two new deaths today are of course devastating for those who will be grieving the loss. But they should also be a reminder for all of us that the threat of Covid hasn’t yet gone away.”

She also announced that in the last 24 hours there were 67 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland.

The first Covid related death in Scotland was recorded on March 13 and figures reached their peak following positive test results on April 15.

These figures have been dropping since May and have not increased for six full weeks.

It should be pointed out that the NRS figures have grown now that all death certificates which mention Covid-19 must be included, even if the patient has not been given a test.

These include cases where patients have had a positive result of a test, and even where it is only suspected, without confirmation.