Famous parents encouraging famous fad diets

JONATHAN Ross’ daughter Honey was a guest on Loose Women and spoke out about her parent’s toxic diet plans.

Honey opened up about being put on a diet from a young age and desperately urged other parents not to make the same mistake.

She claims ‘They saw me, a teenage girl coming home saying, I hate my body. They tried to give me solutions to a problem I brought to them, which was to lose weight. They presented me with diets, and diets, as we know, don’t work and are absolutely toxic.’

“My advice to parents is, keep diets as far away from your children as much as possible. If you want them to have a good relationship with food and their bodies growing up, do not shame them.”

“We all grew up with the same diet culture. I grew up in this industry, which is quite toxic and I never saw people who looked like me.”

“I always saw people doing fad diets, I grew up around that. Whether my parents intended me too or not, you can only do so much.”

“You’re either too thin or too fat, there seems to be no middle ground where anyone is happy, which is how I came to the conclusion that it was all nonsense,” said Honey, who is a co-host on The Body Protest podcast.

“From a young age, I felt I didn’t have any control over my image, I felt I didn’t have a place to carve out my own identity.” Honey discussed growing up in the spotlight.

On the topic of social media, Honey was positive claiming “I found Instagram and I was like, I can express myself and show people who I really am. It was a way for me to figure myself out better.”

Honey was later asked by the panel if she felt there was anything wrong with using the word fat, to which she said: ‘It’s a descriptor. You would call someone thin.’