Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinion

Us and them

Dear Euro Weekly,

I live in a particularly Spanish neighbourhood in Fuengirola and there are a couple of Spanish bars owned by the same people that are situated next to each other.

Every single night the bars are ram-packed, sure they serve a little tapas to go with the drinks but I am talking no social distancing, no masks, absolutely no time for chairs or tables to be wiped down and disinfected. It’s bedlam. The police pass this area regularly as is near the police station and a main road but I have never seen them stop and do any kind of enforcement or checks. Are we back to us against them again? Surely it should be one rule for everyone if we ever want rid of this horrible virus?

Deborah Sutherland

Fuengirola

Shock and sense

Dear Euro Weekly,

I got a bit of a fright last week when I read your report on Facebook about the possibility of a lockdown in September and I must say the load of comments made it worse. However, when I read your follow up article it did begin to make sense and of course, if that is what the government ask of us, another lockdown, then who are we to argue. Now, lo and behold, they have started to take other actions with the closing of bars and smoking bans etc. so let’s hope all those who gave such negative replies to the news posted maybe think before pouncing on the keyboard the next time.

It is an uncertain time with confusing consequences so who are we to argue?

Anyway, I just wanted to say sorry that I had a flicker of doubt, it was probably just the shock of the continuing fight. Keep us informed and don’t let the finger pointers get you down.

Hailey Marchmont

Benidorm

Kiss goodbye

Dear Euro Weekly,

How can the Spanish government screw it up for us anymore? Their recent actions and rules have truly put the boot in for many expat bars. I have friends who have already handed back their keys as they see no way forward and who is to know what nonsensical moves the government will make next.

You can kiss goodbye to tourism now. Obviously, most people won’t be coming on holiday to stand next to each other smoking in a bar that isn’t serving food at three o’clock in the morning but people want things their way and want to make up their own minds about where they smoke, drink or party.

Let’s hope for some good news soon or even results that show that this was a good idea as so far nothing has proven to have worked.

Adam Grieve

Benalmadena