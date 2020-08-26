Creating suitable space for Costa Almeria autism association

HUERCAL-OVERA council is continuing its support for the ASTEA autism association, adapting a municipal premises to make it suitable for the organisation’s work.

Earlier today Mayor Domingo Fernandez, along with the Public Works and Education councillors Blas Sanchez and Maria Jose Viudez, presented ASTEA Autismo Almeria President Monica Lopez with the project for the premises which the local authority is transferring to the association to use as its base.

-- Advertisement --



Located in an easily accessible zone, the premises will have several spaces for sensory integration, psycho-education therapy, workshops and an administrative area.

“We support the important work which ASTEA is carrying out in our municipality, closely collaborating with them on the different activities, and with the transfer of different spaces in which they carry out the different programmes”, the Mayor commented.

He said that with the adaptation project the local administration is “taking a further step in this close collaboration, with the aim of covering the different needs which they have set out to the council, at the same time as making their work easier.”

“We are going to have one place in which we will be able to carry out all our workshops and therapies, as well as all our administrative procedures”, enthused the ASTEA President.