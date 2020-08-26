Chance to win with animal rescue

AXARQUIA Animal Rescue is excited to announce the launch of their new AAR Newsletter on September 1.

Their goal is to reach as many people as possible so that they can showcase the work they do every day in their mission to save lives and rehome abused and abandoned animals. In exchange for your email address, they are offering the opportunity to win two fantastic prizes.

Mail addresses will be used to forward the newsletter and other AAR messages in the future. They will not be shared with any other group or organisation.

The first prize will be a painting of your pet by the wonderful local artist Ollie Cordell.

The second prize will be a €30 gift certificate for the AAR Charity Sop in Torre del Mar.

To enter the draw, names and emails should be sent to the following email address: AxarquiaAninalRescueNewsletter@gmail.com. Prizes will be drawn on November 1.