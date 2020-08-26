Caught in the act in Altea

AN Altea resident was fined recently for dumping refuse in the Montahud district.

After identifying him and catching him red-handed via CCTV, the Policia Local made him pick up and take away the rubbish he had tried to dispose of.

“The amount of rubbish has increased considerably in recent years,” Infrastructure councillor Diego Zaragozi said.

“So I am reminding people that dumping rubbish or household faces fines of up to €3,000 under the Solid Waste Law.”

Zaragozi pointed out that Altea town hall is prepared to collect, free of charge, household appliances, furniture or unwanted items too large for the communal rubbish containers.

If residents ring the 96 688 19 03 these will be picked up within three working days, he said.

Calling on the local population to be “responsible and respectful towards the environment,” the councillor warned that police are stepping up vigilance and will fine anybody caught fly-tipping.