Instagram is set for another takeover from the UrbanCT Festival, who represent culture and urban sports for the youth of the city of Cartagena.

FRIDAY, September 4 at 6pm, will see the UrbanCT Festival take to social media once again due to the cancellation of their Torres Park event.

“We must be responsible and adapt all events possible to the new reality that occupies us. We have explained the situation to the artists and, although sad, they understand our position and have chosen to continue collaborating on the project,” explained the Youth Councillor.

The decision was made due to a rise in the number of Covid-19 being detected within the Autonomous Community in recent weeks.

Artists from different parts of the country such as; Madrid, Jaén, Huelva, Sevilla, Alicante, Valencia, Benidorm, Villa Robledo, Murcia, Lorca, Molina Segura and, of course, Cartagena, were responsible for similar Instagram takeovers during the nationwide lockdown.

“Artists and groups from the most diverse disciplines such as music, writing, graffiti, street-art, animation or graphic design, joined this project during the months of confinement that every Friday made us forget a little about the reality in which we lived. From among all of them we have made a selection with which we have made up the programme for September 4,” said the mayor of Youth, David Martínez Noguera.

These artists, all of them related to urban culture and sports, will meet in this new broadcast from the UrbanCT Instagram account, in an event that aims to combat and help people forget about the virus with urban music and culture.

The special event will include:

DJing: DJ Naone (Hip Hop), DJ Pyru, DJ Julito (Remenber), Kikaymusic, DJ Freazer (Open format session) and Fran Martínez (Techno).

Rap: ZK, Crispy, Puño y Letra, Stahl Inc, Dammy MC and Bushido Record.

Reggae Dub: Eme O Karamel.

Beatbox and Loopstaion: with the Beatbox Tag Team Runner-up duo Juls and Milk and of course, favourite presenters; AliBeats and Gabyx with their vocal music show.

Breaking: Roborob + friends at the Mighty Foundation Jam with MC Aoshi.

In addition, during the event users who make comments will receive a gift prepared by the local designer Art Mateo, who has been the creator of the promotional poster.

