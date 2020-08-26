Five people were injured in an horrific traffic accident in Elche on Tuesday 25, with a 13-year-old boy having to be airlifted to hospital by emergency helicopter.

THE incident happened when two cars collided on the LA Marina highway in Elche, leaving medical services working hard to stabilise those involved.

An Urgent Medical Aid Service (SAMU), a rapid intervention vehicle (VIR), three Basic Life Support units (BLS) and the medical helicopter all attended the scene of this serious accident.

The 13-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries that were unable to be treated by medical staff at the scene, meaning an emergency helicopter had to be called and the boy was airlifted to the General Hospital of Alicante.

Three women involved in the crash were transported to the Vinalopó Hospital in Elche, with one of the women, a 45-year-old, suffering serious injuries.

A 39-year-old man who was treated for multiple injuries and transferred to the General University Hospital of Elche.

