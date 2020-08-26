Archaeological excavations begin in Oriheula at two historical heritage sites

Archaeological searches begin on historical heritage sites in Orihuela with other exciting plans set for the future.

THE Heritage Department of the Orihuela City Council will search for archaeological remains at a site in Los Saladares with further searches taking place in the Castle of Orihuela.

The archaeological heritage site of Los Saladares, will be home to future plans being drawn up by the Orihuela City Council, as they want the site to become a tourist reference point.

Councillor Rafael Almagro explained, “this place is privileged because also from the archaeological point of view, it has a variety of spectacular fauna and flora.”

The Orihuela will also be hosting archaeological excavations after a skull was found in the Castle of Orihuela in April, as well as two skeletons.

The Orihuela City Council will be hoping that the archaeological searches at the historical heritage sites uncover more remains.

