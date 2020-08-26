Americans Spend a Lot on Their Kitchens

The warmest place in most houses is the kitchen, quite literally. Regardless of the size and shape of the kitchen, it is necessary to keep it both comfortable and functional. According to some studies, Americans tend to splurge a lot on their kitchen renovations to achieve this very element but on a larger scale. From adding small fixtures to the kitchen or completely changing the outlook, exorbitant kitchens are their favorite!

Kitchen renovations in America depend a lot on your budget. For instance, people spend a lot less on making small yet useful changes in their kitchens, while a whole large scale renovation costs much more. Either way, a beautiful, modern, clutter-free, and comfortable kitchen really makes cooking and eating an ‘experience’ altogether.

On an average, Americans tend to collectively spend 9% more on kitchen renovation than the previous year. We are talking more than 6 digit numbers since 2016. However, this amount differs in each household, based on their renovation requirements. Among the most common renovations, we have new electronics, cabinets, furniture, pantry, aesthetics, and overall layout and outlook.

We’ve listed some of the most extravagant kitchen renovation splurges Americans love to indulge in. Let’s dive right in and find out!

Reasons for Kitchen Renovation

Before we look into what costs the most in kitchen renovations, let’s see why Americans love to renovate their kitchens!

One great thing about most American households is that they view cooking and eating as a vital as well as a pleasurable experience, rather than just another stingy chore. Resultantly, their need for a well-maintained, functional, and sanitary kitchen is self-explanatory. There are different reasons that encourage Americans to renovate or revamp their kitchen regularly.

Here are the most common ones:

The kitchen is too worn-out to be deemed as safe or sanitary

Changes to coordinate with a new lifestyle or new family members

Moved into a new home and want to personalize the space

Increase the resale value of the house

Inspired by an outside source

To increase storage or functionality of the kitchen space

Just felt like it!

Most Exorbitant Kitchen Renovations

Kitchen renovations are obviously costly affairs. Of course, the price of upgrades changes with your requirement and quality of products. In any case, if it ends up making you feel good about your home, it’s money well spent.

Let’s check out some of the costliest kitchen upgrades chosen by Americans!

Complete Kitchen Remodeling

If you really want to personalize your kitchen space or give it an entirely new outlook, it can be bank-breaking. A kitchen makeover includes new walls, flooring, interior, appliances, cabinets, pantry, plumbing, lighting, etc. You will need to hire professionals for each task- right from designers to plumbers and electricians.

The cost of a complete kitchen renovation accounts for labor charges, materials, and processes. Based on your location, floor size, and choice of each element, your renovation can cost anywhere from $75 to $250 per square foot.

Expanding Kitchen

At any given point, adding space and tearing down or reconstructing walls can be quite expensive and complicated. People usually go for kitchen expansion if they have an uncomfortably small kitchen space or want to turn closed spaces into open kitchens which is more convenient and operational to use.

Kitchen expansion projects can cost anywhere from $5,000 up to $60,000, based on your requirements and location.

Countertops

Countertops are one of the most important elements of any kitchen. They are not only the most used part but also dominates the look of the entire kitchen. Granted it costs a lot, its longevity and usability justify it on cost per use basis. People like to choose good-quality countertops that complement their kitchen aesthetic. If you must spend your money on this element, invest in the best quality ones, like granite.

Cabinets

Nobody likes cluttered countertops or scavenging through the open shelves to find ingredients as they cook. When everything is neatly tucked away behind closed doors, your kitchen will look cleaner and functional. This can be achieved using well-made and high-quality cabinets. They are the most vital element of any kitchen which not only adds to the look but also exponentially increases the functionality.

With cabinets, you get a plethora of choices. You can opt for any shape, size, or color, according to your kitchen. Large scale cabinet installation costs a lot but considering the utility, it’s worth it. You can also add small cabinets in your kitchen for extra storage. It doesn’t cost a lot and does the job effectively.

Pantry

When you love to cook and eat, you tend to have a lot of extra supplies on-hand. These can really cram up your kitchen space. A pantry can be used effectively to store all your extra kitchen as well as all other home-supplies in one place. It will definitely save all you from all the clutter and allow you to find everything without the need to scavenge.

Pantry upgrade varies distinctively based on your requirements. If you already have a pantry in your kitchen and want to remodel it, it will cost you far less than if you want a new pantry built altogether. The cost also varies on the type of pantry, that is, reach-in and walk-in pantry. Choose your pantry upgrade based on your kitchen size and budget.

Electronic Appliances

The most frequently upgraded elements of an American kitchen are electronic appliances. Right from the first cup of coffee in the morning to the last meal of the day, everything needs one or the other electronic appliance. The most common appliances include a coffee machine, blender, stove, dishwasher, microwave, oven, refrigerator, exhaust, and more.

Each of these appliances is pretty heavily priced in itself. If you are planning to build a kitchen from scratch or purchase all the electronics at once, hold that thought and let it trickle down one by one. It is a smarter idea to buy one or only a few appliances in one go, investing only in the best quality ones.

Well-organized, sanitary, and beautiful kitchens are really important to have a great cooking and dining experience. Using great quality materials in your kitchen and giving it just the right aesthetic will help your create a cozy space for enjoying every meal of the day and living healthier.