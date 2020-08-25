Urban Ecology helping improve tranquillity for the start of school

“FUENGIROLA Town Hall, through the Urban Ecology area, is working hard so that the environments look their best at the beginning of the school year”. Announced the mayor of the area, Antonio Carrasco.

“The government team led by Ana Mula is doing all the work so that the return to classes takes place with full guarantees of security and tranquillity.

These actions range from maintenance, painting, disinfection and cleaning of the schools and, of course, the enhancement and beautification of the existing green areas in and around the centres”, Carrasco pointed out.

For this reason, a specific team is already in charge of enhancing the existing tree canopies both in the courtyards and in the adjoining areas of the eleven Infant and Primary centres of the town.

Gardening teams are focusing their tasks in the clearing of green areas, the cleaning of flower beds and the general maintenance of these environments.

As the mayor mentioned, “these works are carried out periodically throughout the year, it is true that the tasks are scheduled more conscientiously at the end of August so that at the beginning of each school year, all public spaces are in the best possible conditions”.

The councillor explained that this Action Plan in green areas, which began today, “joins other actions that have been taking place in schools for weeks, such as comprehensive cleaning, disinfection of the eleven schools with pesticide and biocidal products approved by the Ministry of Health for disinfection against Covid-19 ”.