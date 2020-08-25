Transforming La Noria Gardens with help of former athlete

THE Malaga Council is working to lay the foundations for a transformation of the La Noria Garden, with the help of former athlete Berni Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has contributed his vision of sport and values ​​as a vehicle for social transformation, especially for young people with cognitive functional diversity.

The gardens located in Arroyo de Los Angeles will convert the park into a place for environmental protection activities, along with enabling the inclusion of people with mobility limitations. According to the statement of the Provincial Council, accessibility will be “one of its main characteristics

According to Natacha Rivas, fourth vice president and deputy for Social Innovation and Depopulation, the objective of this project is “to build a living space for citizens as a point of alliances where the protection of environmental biodiversity in gardens and innovation projects converge social development in the La Noria ecosystem.” The garden has 3.7 hectares of gardens, 606 trees and 62 different species of trees and shrubs.

The proposals made will transform the La Noria garden into a living place for environmental learning, with an edible garden, sports areas, areas for outdoor training and creative and participatory murals.