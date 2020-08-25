Torrevieja launches a consultation to care for children with ASD

Great news for children suffering with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as new consultation care is now being offered in Torrevieja.

UP until now, families within Torrevieja were having to travel as far as Elche in order to carry out these consultation sessions, but thankfully, Torrevieja Salud has launched the initiative in their San Luis de Torrevieja Health Centre meaning they don’t have to travel far.

Children with suspected ASD, will now be referred by Primary Care paediatrics to the neuro-paediatric consultation for their assessment. They will then be referred for a consultation with the Interfamily Therapy Centre and offered further differential diagnosis and psycho-educational treatment.

The Autism Specialised Care Unit of the Interfamily Therapy Centre has been set up to carry out care of children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and is made up of an interdisciplinary team of psychologists / neuropsychologists, speech therapists and occupational therapists, and features a neuro-paediatrician and psychiatrist, which is the only one in the province.

The diagnosis of children with ASD must be early, finding signs even before one year of age. An early diagnosis makes it possible to start the intervention earlier, which leads to a better prognosis for the child.

The Torrevieja health department is currently working with about 50 children, between the ages of two and seven years old, and has been a welcome addition to the paediatric services provided in Torrevieja.

