Teachers stall traffic in protest

HUNDREDS of cars, buses and even trucks of driving schools have gathered this Tuesday, August 25, in several of the streets of Malaga capital.

They drove in a long caravan that left at 11am from the feria grounds, in front of the provincial headquarters of the General Directorate of Traffic, to demand that there be more examiners available, as there is now more demand for students looking to get a driver’s license and fewer officials, and in times like summer, the problem increases.

“We are at a time when many students want to sit their test and the situation is even worse than before because the General Directorate of Traffic has installed a new system, called Capa, which means that you have to adapt to the capacity they have, in a place where traffic adapts to the needs of society “, explains Francisco Naranjo, president of the Provincial Association of Malagueñas Driving Schools (Apam) and manager of the Ruta 7 driving school.

Antonio Martín, president of the Provincial Association of Driving Schools of Malaga (Apae), stressed that “there are 15,000 students who already have their theoretical exam approved and who are waiting to be able to do the practical” and stressed that great damage is being caused not only for driving schools, but the students themselves since many need this licence to work.

No student wants to wait four months for the exam, especially when the classes are not cheap. The president of Apae even affirms that there will be driving schools that would have to close if the number of examiners in Malaga is not increased.