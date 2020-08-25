Spain’s Covid-19 infections top 412,000

THE number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Spain has topped 412,000, the latest Health Ministry update reveals.

The ministry report released on Tuesday afternoon added 7,117 cases to the new total of 412,553 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of these 2,415 relate to the previous 24 hours.

The difference in the two figures is explained by the fact there were cases from the last few days of which the authorities has not previously been notified.

There have also been a further 52 deaths from the virus, bringing the total up to 28,924.

By region, Madrid has seen the greatest rise in new infections since Monday, with 768 new infections. Madrid also accounted for nearly half the 116 Covid-19 deaths in the country over the last week.

Andalucia has seen has seen the second highest increase since yesterday (257), followed by the Basque Country (225), and the Canary Islands (216).