Sheridan’s struggles with seizures and mental health

SHERIDAN Smith recently spoke of not only her physical health but her mental health.

-- Advertisement --



Smith claims she “Went off the deep end” after the 2016 Bafta Awards Ceremony after being left humiliated by jokes made by host Graham Norton.

Smith had been taking anti-anxiety medication and following the evening’s events decided to stop.

Un-aware that suddenly stopping the medication was extremely dangerous, she then went on to have a total of five seizures and was rushed to A & E.

Smith who took part in the short drama films produced for ITV’s Isolation series, said she wants to help other women who worry about their mental health issues resurfacing in pregnancy.

Now feeling “Calm and contented” after having her own baby earlier this year.

Smith made these revelations in a TV documentary, telling the story of her mental health struggles and journey to motherhood.