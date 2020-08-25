Second night of protests after police shooting of Jacob Blake

There has been a second night of protests in Wisconsin, with the US National Guard being called in to deal with pockets of violence after a black man was shot by police officers on Sunday.

DESPITE an 8pm curfew on Monday night, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Kenosha, reportedly setting cars alight and throwing bottles and fireworks at police, chanting “no justice, no peace.”

The unrest follows the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, who is currently in a serious condition in hospital.

Footage circulating social media shows Jacob Blake, seemingly unarmed, walking towards a vehicle followed by two white police officers with guns drawn.

As he opens the car door he is shot in the back.

Reports claim he was shot seven times at close range, and according to his lawyer, his three sons were inside the car at the time.

According to witnesses, he had been trying to break up a dispute between two women when the police arrived.

In a statement, Wisconsin Governor Evers said the National Guard were drafted in yesterday to help law enforcement “protect critical infrastructure” and ensure demonstrators could so safely.

🔴🇺🇸 – Nuit de colère à #Kenosha. Le Palais de Justice de la ville a été incendié après que Jacob Blake se soit fait tirer dans le dos à 7 reprises par des policiers. L'homme est actuellement dans un état critique. #JacobBlake #Wisconsin #BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/j1ksfqL9XC — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) August 24, 2020

He also revealed a series of bills on accountability and transparency of the police will be discussed during a session of the state legislature on Monday, August 31.

However, the president of the city’s police union, Pete Deates, is calling on the public to wait until all of the facts surrounding the shooting are revealed.

Jacob Blake’s family, represented by Attorney Ben Crump, are demanding justice and answers.

The family of Jacob Blake has retained @BenCrumpLaw. We will seek #JusticeForJacobBlake and his family. We demand answers from @KenoshaPolice. pic.twitter.com/hpOr2tmdif — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

There have been ongoing protests against racism and police brutality since George Floyd died on May 25 after a white officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.