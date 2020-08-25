Russia attempts to dump the USD during global economic crisis

Denis Manturov, the Russian trade minister, requested that members of BRIC increase the use of national currencies in settlements, which could be viewed as an attempt to dump the USD during global economic crisis.

During a video conference with his trade counterparts in the BRIC association, the Russian trade minister stated, “Rational, balanced use of this tool will help to increase the stability of our countries’ economies and reduce dependence on US policies,”.

Manturov expressed that this would pave the way for a stronger relationship between the five members of BRIC and an encouraging step forward in cooperation between the nations.

In 2014, after discussions at a number of previous BRIC summits, the leaders signed an agreement establishing the New Development Bank (NDB) and Manturov is now actively encouraged the nations to use this institution as it was specifically formed for these purposes.

The National Development Bank although agreed in 2014, opened in 2015 with an initial capital of $100 billion and a mission to sustain developing economies with resources for infrastructure and a range of projects.

BRIC, as a collection of nations, has a combined GDP of $21 trillion and encompasses approximately 40% of the global population. The bank headquarters is based in Shanghai with one regional office in Johannesburg. However, there are plans to expand into Moscow alongside a range of other Russian cities.