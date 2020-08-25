THREE long-distance runners Manuel Tenllado, Francisco Contreras and Francisco Viegas undertook a 1,500-kilometre run which ended in the town of Casares last weekend to raise funds for children’s cancer charity Por una Sonrisa.

Wearing kilts, they started at the beginning of the month in the French town of San Juan Pie de Puerto and expect to raise more than €3,000 for the charity to ensure that children undergoing treatment for cancer have access to education.

Observing social distancing, a number of people were at the finishing line in Casares as the three runners jogged into town to receive a huge round of applause.