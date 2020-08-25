MAYOR of Estepona, José María García Urbano, unveiled a number of illustrative panels that have been installed in the archaeological site of the Roman tower on Calle Villa.

These remains, which are located in the historic old town were discovered during the re-modelling works that are being carried out within the project ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol’.

The remains of the Roman tower, which were discovered in 2012, have been made a visitor’s attraction and formed part of an octagonal tower, with walls more than one metre thick.

The stone floor of an interior room has been preserved, as well as numerous decorative elements: marble plates and fragments of mosaics in these remains of the tower which was constructed about 1,600 years ago.

Initially believed to be a mausoleum, later investigations suggest that it was more likely a type of building called a lighthouse-thynnoskopeion and the construction is linked to the Roman settlements dedicated to the fishing industry and are known thanks to written sources, the one in Estepona being the first archaeologically documented in Andalucia.