Residents of Gran Alacant finally get a second pharmacy

The much-anticipated opening of a second pharmacy in Gran Alacant has been met with enthusiasm from local residents.

GRAN ALACANT, which has a population of around 9,000 residents, has previously had only one pharmacy in operation meaning large queues and long waiting times.

The opening of the second pharmacy, which is located next to the Consum in the local Commercial Centre, will hopefully alleviate some of the pressure on the original pharmacy which experienced extremely busy periods during the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

EWN spoke to a local resident of Gran Alacant, who said, “I think this new pharmacy is great idea, especially for those that don’t have cars. It is nice to have one that is located down the hill.”

