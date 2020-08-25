Public raise €1,000 for elderly woman violently attacked and robbed in Valencia

USERS of one of Spain’s largest internet forums have raised €1,000 for an elderly woman who was violently attacked and robbed after CCTV footage of the assault went viral.

The money was pledged through Forocoches after images of the woman being punched in the face before her handbag was stolen in Valencia earlier this week were shared by National Police to help catch her attacker.

While the woman is recovering from her injuries and the shock, the ‘solidarity collection’ was launched and in a matter of hours, €1,000 was collected, which has already been given to the victim along with a bouquet of flowers.

“We have delivered the bouquet and €1,000! From the thousands of Foroches fans, we hope you feel well and recover soon, a big hug,” said the official forum account on Twitter.

🎥VÍDEO| Hablamos con la mujer que fue víctima de un robo y agredida en el portal de su casa "Me metió la mano en la bolsa, me quitó el monedero y me tiró contra la puerta"#19AgostoESPV

▶https://t.co/Ahwoln6S4m pic.twitter.com/rGucI8oezl — Espejo Público (@EspejoPublico) August 19, 2020

In a video, the old lady thanked all those who donated: “Thank you very much to all those who have been involved. You are all very nice, I thank you and I love you all,” she said.