Pirata Festival acts named

THE first big name artists have confirmed their appearance at the IV Pirata Festival in Gandia next summer.

“WE promised that our fourth installment would be the largest in history, and with that objective as the main goal, we are very happy to announce that Kase. O, Zoo, Ciudad Jara, Sozimonio Alkoholika and Mago de Oz have confirmed that next summer they will be giving us everything in the Pirata Festival 2021″, said the organisers in a statement.

Headlining the festival will be Kase. O, performing songs like Yemen, Half and Half and Peacocks.

Other names are expected to be revealed over the next few months.

The Pirata Festival has been extended to four days next year, and will take place July 15 to 18.