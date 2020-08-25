An online petition has been launched by the Association of Feral Animals of Orihuela after the number of stray animals and animals suffering abuse has risen in the municipality.

THE President of the Association, Concha Bernal, has some big plans for any donation money they receive, explaining that aside from the Animal Protection Unit, they also plan to spread animal awareness among schools in the local area.

“Educational work is very important, so we will carry out workshops in schools and institutes to educate the children who involved in the care of animals,” explained Concha Bernal.

The charity is only two years old but it is already looking to make a big difference, and if you would like to help towards the creation of an Animal Protection Unit then please make a donation via the change.org platform.

