The last show in this year’s Opera in Orihuela Costa circuit will take place tomorrow, Wednesday August 26, with the event being seen as a big success by the Department of Culture.

MAR EZCURRA, councillor for the Department of Culture, stated, “this year’s Opera in Orihuela Costa has been a real success that we will certainly repeat. We have combined both live concerts and re-transmissions of the best operas at the Teatro Real.”

The Covid-19 heath crisis meant restrictions to the number of people able to view the concerts in person, and the number of performances, which led for the need to create an extra layer to proceedings with viewings of old performances.

‘Tosca’ by Giacomo Puccini, which was originally scheduled for July 22 before being postponed due to weather problems, concludes this year’s programme on Wednesday August 26.

Mar Ezcurra thanked the attendees for their enthusiasm for the activities, which brought together more than 200 people around music every day.

