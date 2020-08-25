In a strange turn of events, a local Cartagena police officer enjoying his day off, was called to the scene of a mobile phone robbery… by his son.

THE off-duty officer received a call from his son who was in the vicinity of the crime and after realising the victim needed some help, he called his Dad.

On Thursday August 20, the Cartagena officer went to the scene of the crime and surprised the alleged perpetrator, who was hiding inside a large rubbish container.

The officer apprehended the thief, who was still in possession of the phone, and detained him following an attempted escape, until his fellow on-duty officers arrived to arrest the thief.

