THE mayor of Manilva, Mario Jimenez, congratulated the President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla during his visit to the town on the Junta’s actions to bring the Estepona Hospital opening nearer.

He said that there would be significant benefits for local residents as the hospital will have the capacity to handle more than 85,000 consultations, 91,000 emergencies and 4,000 operations that are currently undertaken annually at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.