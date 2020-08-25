Mallorca teenager stabs dad in argument over mobile

A 13-YEAR-OLD stabbed his dad at the family home in Mallorca capital Palma on Sunday night after the father refused to give the teenage his mobile, according to Spanish press.

The pair reportedly got into an argument at around 10pm when the father took the lad’s phone away from him and put it where he couldn’t get to it.

The Diario de Mallorca says it appears that at a certain point the youngster went into the kitchen and picked up a knife, then stabbed the dad several times in the arm and shoulder.

The father managed to get away and, bleeding, got out onto the street and called the emergency services, the paper says.

The paper also reported that the father was transferred to Palma’s Son Espases hospital for treatment to his wounds, which turned out not to be too serious.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.