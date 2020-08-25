Mallorca resort restaurant shut down for operating as bar

LOCAL POLICE shut down a Portals Nous restaurant on Saturday night for operating as a bar in violation of Balearic government regulations aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19.

The local authority pointed out that under current restrictions activities in dance and party venues, discos, concert-cafes and bars selling drinks only have been suspended.

While the establishment in question does have a restaurant licence, the council said, it was functioning as a venue for drinking.

The administration also reported that Local Police issued 20 sanctions against youngsters for boozy gatherings in public places last week.

Officer came across six youths drinking together one afternoon in Torrenova, also fining them for not wearing face masks.

They caught out eight young people boozing together at 1am on Cas Catala beach, and another group of six at 3.30am in Cala Vinyes.

Calvia Local Police reported six passengers on public transport last week for not wearing masks and four pedestrians in Magaluf and Palma Nova for the same reason.