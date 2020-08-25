Jumbo flies in to Castellon

A BOEING 747.400 recently landed at Castellon airport, the largest aircraft ever to use the installation.

The large, long-range wide-bodied plane arrived from Heathrow and is one of the last 31 Boeings that British Airways is withdrawing from circulation owing to the slump in air travel produced by the Covid-19 crisis.

The Castellon aircraft first flew 1994 was used for last time in April and will be dismantled e-Cube Solutions which has been operating at the airport since 2019 and has a 10-year contract for parking and dismantling aeroplanes.

Aerocas, the company that runs Castellon airport, recently approved a proposal from e-Cube for a 21,550-square metre airport apron big enough for between 15 and 20 aircraft that should be in use by the end of the year.

Arcadi España, who heads the regional government’s Territorial Policies, Transport and Public Works department, stressed the importance of Boeing’s arrival in Castellon

“This symbolises the Generalitat’s backing for diversifying Castellon airport with activities that include flight schools, logistics and repairs,” España said.