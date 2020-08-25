SEA View Café Bar in Playa Flamenca is hoping to hit bullseye on Friday, August 28.

THE Top Floor venue is staging a Fun Charity Darts event in support of Torrevieja-based Reach Out Extiende La Mano, which provides help and welfare assistance to the homeless and needy through voluntary and charitable means.

The fundraiser starts from 2pm.

Nadine Davison said: “(It’s) all for charity, Reach Out is struggling let’s support them. We collect food too if you would like to drop anything off your welcome to do so, especially toiletries.

“Anyone wanting to join us can pop in and book. It costs €5 pp which includes a cold meat buffet.”