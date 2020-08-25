Harry McGuire suspended from England squad

Manchester United Captain, Harry McGuire, has now been suspended from Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

McGuire, 27, was found guilty of assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts at bribery towards police on the island of Mykonos in a Greek court today. McGuire was handed a 21-month suspended sentence, which is common for first-time misdemeanour charges in Greece.

The Manchester United captain, who was initially arrested earlier this week, will not appear on the starting line-up for the upcoming Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark at the beginning of September.

Gareth Southgate has now taken the decision to have Harry McGuire suspended from the England squad after having previously supported the footballer.

Southgate released a statement confirming, “As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation. Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week.”

Having previously supported the player, which raised eyebrows by some, Southgate stated, “You can only make decisions on facts you are aware of”.

Southgate also added, “Harry regrets the fact he has brought that sort of focus and attention to the team – he apologised for that – but also has his own side of the story.”

McGuire has confirmed that his legal team will appeal the verdict of the charges.