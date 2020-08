A FUN-FILLED fundraising evening is promised at Pablos International Bar in Playa Flamenco on Sunday, August 30.

KICKING off at 5pm, proceeds from the charity fundraising will go to Pink Ladies Cancer Charity.

-- Advertisement --



The event will be hosted by country singer, Rainnaidh O’Connor, and also performing is rock and roll artist Johnny Scott, featuring Stevie Spit.

At 7.30 pm, Bee Rumble will dish up Motown and soul.

Don’t forget to book in your Sunday roasts starting from €6 and served until 9pm.