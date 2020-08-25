Fully Dressed Male on Surfboard Rescued from Sea in Costa del Sol

BASED on a report which appeared in Europa Press, British newspapers have been reporting a bizarre incident which happened off of the Spanish Coast near Estepona.

The 112 Emergency service received a call from the skipper of a yacht, the Estelar who reported that they had discovered a middle-aged man, fully dressed on a surf board who claimed that he had fallen off a ship and had been drifting at sea for several days.

The Maritime Rescue Service (Salvamento Maritimo) sent its Salvamar Vega rescue boat based in Estepona out to pick up the man who it turns out was in his 50s and may be British but was reportedly suffering from hypothermia and was taken to Estepona Port where paramedics took over.

According to reports he told his rescuers that he had fallen off of a cruise ship and had been drifting on the surfboard for three days before being sighted.

Whilst it appears absolutely correct that a man was rescued, his story seems very unlikely as there are few cruise ships in the Mediterranean and those that are mainly have just crew and the fact that he managed to find a random surfboard also raises questions.