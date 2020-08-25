FUENGIROLA will host more than 300 athletes in the first International Padel Tournament for Children between August 27 and 30.

The competition will bring together players from five categories on the courts of Fuengirola Padel by Wekap municipal centre.

The head of Sports for the town explained that “for the Fuengirola Council it is a source of pride that the town has become the venue for this International Children’s Championship, which is being held for the first time in Andalucia.”

Pérez explained, “the federation has all the sanitary protocols required and these will be fulfilled during the tournament.”

He went on to say, “more than 150 couples have already registered, which is a success in these times.”

The tournament will take place from August 27 to 30 at the Fuengirola Padel by Wekap municipal centre.

The competition will distribute over €6,600 in prizes in sports equipment, organised by the Andalucian Paddle Federation.

For more information on the tournament, and to register, please see the website for Andalucia Padel Federation.

Additional information regarding the Fuengirola Town Hall’s collaboration and how safety guidelines are being met throughout the event please visit the town hall’s website.