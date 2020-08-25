BELTER SOULS is a music and performing arts company with its own stamp of identity, founded on the “energy of the human voice”.

THE originality of its arrangements is based on vocal harmony and the characteristics of soul and gospel, and you can enjoy the “joyful” sounds of Belter Souls in Cartagena in February, 2021.

Belter Souls was founded at the end of 2016, under the direction of Murcian musician, Pablo de Torres.

The company is made up of a cast of versatile singers, also trained in other musical disciplines and dramatic art studies, and will be accompanied by an excellent band of eight musicians.

Belter Souls will perform at Auditorio El Batel on February 27, 9.30pm.

See auditorioelbatel.es for more information.