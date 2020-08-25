Dual support from Costa associations

AGE Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena are pleased to announce their support for the New Lions’ Alzheimers and Dementia Supporters Group in La Cala de Mijas.

Steve Marshall, the charity’s Secretary said “Age Concern have been providing welfare advice, support, help and friendship to the over fifties English speaking community for the past six years. Working with the Lions’ is something we look forward to as both organisations share the same goal of offering practical help to their clients”.

Steve added, “Age Concern operate a successful drop-in centre in La Cala and have invited the supporter’s group to join our regular weekly meetings and meet new friends as well as participating in forthcoming events throughout the year”

If you would like to find out more please contact Sandie at La Cala Lions Charity shop on 663529280.

Alternatively, why not pop into the Age Concern drop-in centre in Bar Pena Flamenca del Sur, next to the Post Office in La Cala EVERY Friday from 11.30am – 1pm which resumes in September or ring the Charity Helpline on 652537615.