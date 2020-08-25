Costa Almeria capital shows cancelled due to Covid-19 surge

ALMERIA City Council has cancelled all the shows planned for this week due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the province.

A further 452 people tested positive for the virus just between Friday and Monday, pushing up the number of active cases to 2,457.

-- Advertisement --



In a statement released on Monday the council’s Culture department explained it was in permanent contact with the Andalucia regional government’s Health Delegation, describing the decision to suspend the events as “painful, but necessary.”

The department stressed that council-organised events this summer have all been staged with strict health safety measures in place, including limited audience numbers, having all members of the public seated and socially distanced, staggered entries and exits and the use of disinfectant gels.

“The Culture Area has made a great effort so that concerts are safe and there can be a cultural programme in the new normality, with the intention of helping the numerous professionals in Almeria who work in this sector”, the statement said.

“But the council has always defended the health of Almerians as the priority, and every precaution is a small thing in the face of the current upturn in the pandemic, hence we have opted to suspend all shows for the coming days.”

Events will be rescheduled when the pandemic situation “is more favourable,” the department statement added.

Affected shows include children’s theatre, flamenco and performances by Almeria City Orchestra and by violinist Ara Malikian.