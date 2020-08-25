Connecting homeless people

In this digital era, we all need and want to stay connected. Almost everyone has at least one phone, and most of us depend on it. But what happens to homeless people? The homeless charity Crisis and Tesco Mobile decided to step in.

In an attempt to tackle social isolation and digital exclusion most homeless people experience, Crisis charity will give away £700,000 worth of smartphones and data in the next 12 months as part of a two-year partnership with Tesco Mobile. They will also supply handsets and credit.

Since many services went online to stop the spread of coronavirus, a really important issue occurred: the digital exclusion.

There are around 300,000 homeless people currently living in the UK who need digital inclusion. Without access to the internet, many have struggled to access support services, claim universal credit and search for jobs.

Everyone can support Home for All campaign, donating via text, or donate their old smartphone. All the money raised will be used to provide more phones, devices and connectivity for Crisis.

“We believe everyone has the right to be connected and mobile connection brings us all closer to other people, to society, and provides access to essential services. For many people living without a permanent home, digital connection is a necessary lifeline. An important part of our partnership with Crisis will be in helping to deliver connectivity to those who need it most.” −declared Tom Denyard, CEO of Tesco Mobile.