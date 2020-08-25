Clinton states “we’ve got to have a massive legal operation”

HILLARY CLINTON states a firm belief that the US Democratic Presidential candidate; Jo Biden, should “not concede under any circumstances.”In a new interview with Clinton on the US TV programme ‘The Circus,’ she stated “I do believe he … [Joe Biden] … will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

She believes that it is unlikely that results will be clear cut on Election Night. This is due to the ongoing situation that President Trump has created within the postal system by reducing its resources.

Clinton believes this will causing a serious issue with postal votes on Election Night in November. Clinton cemented her belief that the election is “going to drag out” during the interview and advised that it is unlikely to see a clear winner.

Hillary Clinton states her optimism for the situation stating that “we’ve … [The Democratic Party] … got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that.”

President Trump’s recent admission that he is trying to undermine USPS (United States Postal Service) by attacking their resources would appear to support Clinton’s convictions. However, President Trump argued at a Republican Party convention on Monday night that it was his firm belief that the Democrats were the ones “… using Covid to defraud the American people, all of our people, of a fair and free election. We can’t do that.”

It would appear that a range of political experts and analysts fear that Hillary may have a valid point and that the Election Night result will inevitably have to be delayed due to the potential issues surrounding postal voting.

Hillary Clinton lost the US Presidential Election to President Trump in 2016.

