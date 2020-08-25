Buggy duo take a tumble

TWO young people, around 21 years of age, were transferred to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía with various injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed down an embankment in Torrox.

One of the women was trapped by part of the vehicle, a 4 × 4 buggy that rolled about 200 metres, requiring the release from the frame by firefighters.

The Local Police of Torrox reported that after an initial assessment, the young woman presented a possible fracture of the femur.

The incident occurred on Monday, August 24 at the Tamango Hill urbanisation, in the Calaceite area of ​​Torrox Costa.

The buggy was part of an excursion group in which other similar vehicles participated in a route organised by an adventure tourism company.