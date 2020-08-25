Back to nature for family fun

THE Parque Loro Sexi in Almuñecar is more than an ornithological park, in it, different birds, mammals and a great variety of plants coexist that are meticulously cared for by the dedicated team in charge of maintenance, cleaning and feeding.

In the park, you may see parrots, macaws and cockatoos that are over 25 years old.

One of the main tasks of the park is to “inform and educate” apart from making visitors have a good time since one of its tasks consists of the protection and care of species that are in danger of extinction or that are a danger to flora and fauna in our territory.

“Our main mission is to disseminate or make known the different species that we have and in turn, create an environmental sense so that children from an early age take care of nature,” says park manager, Joaquín Requena.

The park is just one of many exciting things to visit in the town of Almuñecar.

The Parque Loro Sexi can be visited every day of the week, in the morning from 10.30am to 2pm and, in the afternoon, from 6pm to 9pm. In the month of September, the afternoon hours will be from 5pm to 8pm.