Totally fake news in Javea

RUMOURS of mass Covid-19 testing were “totally fake news,” Javea’s primary care health centre confirmed.

Social media sites had falsely claimed that PCR tests were being carried out on everybody who had visited the discotheques including the Atalaya and Khandala between August 5 and August 8.

Meanwhile, the town hall called on the local population not to spread information “in times like these” that was “confusing”, “Totally fake news” or liable to alarm the public.

“Always trust official sources, and don’t be part of the problem,” the town hall declared.